Dates have been set for the City of La Porte’s Fall Clean Up, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Running Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22, city residents will be able to discard their large and heavy trash. However, Dermody reminds residents that the same COVID-19 safety guidelines will apply to protect RTS sanitation workers from the spread of COVID-19:

*All trash must be securely tied in bags;

*All mattresses must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered;

*All large items, such as small furniture, must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered; and

*Waste generated from construction, renovation, repair and/or demolition of residences will not be collected as part of Fall Cleanup.

Per CDC guidelines, RTS workers will not pick up any trash that is not in compliance. Residents with questions can visit www.LaPorte.RTS.com or call 833-787-1234.