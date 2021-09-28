Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell announced Tuesday that the Michigan City Police Department received the “Patriot Award” from the ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve). Chief Campbell was nominated by Corporal Michael C. Elkins, a 10-year veteran of the Michigan City Police Department and Supervisor on Uniform Patrol Shift 2. The award is presented to supervisors who support their employees involved in the National Guard or Reserves. It reflects a wide range of measures, including flexible scheduling, time off, and compensation.

Corporal Elkins has dedicated 19 years of service to the National Guard and currently holds the rank of Staff Sergeant. His military occupational specialty (MOS) is Military Police. Corporal Elkins has sacrificed and served 3 tours overseas for our Country. At this point in his military career, Corporal Elkins sees himself as a mentor for younger soldiers and Sergeants passing on many years of knowledge and experience.

Michigan City Police Department says that supporting Corporal Elkins is easy because the military sacrifices he makes are for our freedom, safety, and allow us to live the lives we live every single day. MCPD says they are honored and take pride in their military service men and women within the department. MCPD added that the values and skills they bring to the department and our community are immeasurable. MCPD says they are thankful for all service men and women.