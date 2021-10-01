In Lake County, there will be overnight lane closures between mile marker 2 and 5 (Kennedy Ave).

The schedule is subject to change but is currently as follows:

On the evenings of October 1 and October 2, one left lane of westbound I-80/94 will be closed and two left lanes of eastbound I-80/94 will be closed (one lane after 8 p.m., two lanes after 10 p.m.).

On the evening of October 4, three left lanes of eastbound I-80/94 will be closed (one lane after 8 p.m., two lanes after 10 p.m. and three lanes after 3 a.m.).

On the evenings of October 5, October 6 and October 7, the right lane of eastbound I-80/94 will be closed.

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Kennedy Ave will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 4 for approximately one week to paint the Kennedy Ave overhead bridge.

As a reminder, the ramp from southbound U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 4 for approximately two weeks for bridge deck overlay and maintenance work.

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Work along the I-80/94 corridor in Lake County is expected to wrap up by late October.