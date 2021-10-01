A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for two Mishawaka girls.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lilli Davis, described as a 14-year-old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans, and Ashley Taulbee, described as a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blond hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

Lilli and Ashley were last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:45 pm. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lilli and Ashley, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.