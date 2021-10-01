The Valparaiso Police Department and Chesterton Police Department are advising that the DEA has issued a rare Public Safety Alert warning of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The DEA’s Public Safety Alert, the first in six years, seeks to raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate.

Police say to please be safe and continue to use prescription medication in the proper manner prescribed by a medical professional.