The Michigan City Police Department announced Friday that an arrest was made in the case of two armed robberies that recently occurred at Wendy’s and Burger King in Michigan City.

On Sept. 28, an officer located a dark SUV matching the suspect vehicle used in the Burger King robbery, near the old Marquette theatre. A traffic stop was performed, and the driver was identified as 59-year-old Michigan City resident Vincer Lee Mitchell. Detectives from the Investigative Division were in the area and came to assist. A search was conducted of the SUV and officers “located evidence connected with both robberies.”

Mitchell was taken into custody and transported to the Michigan City Police Department for questioning.

Detectives continued to work their investigation and forwarded their case to the LaPorte County Prosecutor Office for review. The LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office filed a criminal charge for two counts of robbery against Mitchell after reviewing the evidence and entire case investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for Mitchell on Friday.