The Chesterton European Market has been voted the number 1 farmers market in Indiana by the public. The vote was put on by the American Farmland Trust. The market placed fifth in the Midwest and 21st nationwide.

Chesterton’s European Market every Saturday through the end of October in downtown Chesterton from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The market is at Broadway and Third Street, next to Thomas Centennial Park.