The Indiana State Department of health updated their weekly COVID county advisory level map on Wednesday. LaPorte County has moved down from a score of 2 with an orange level to a score of 1.5 with a yellow level. Porter County has moved down from a score of 2.5 with an orange level to a score of 1.5 with a yellow level . Lake County remains at a score of 1.5 with a yellow level. St. Joseph and Jasper counties remain at a score of 2 with an orange level. Starke County has moved down from a score of 3 with a red level to a score of 2.5 with an orange level. Newton County remains at a score of 3 with a red level.