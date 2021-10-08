La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody joined other elected officials throughout the State of Indiana this week at the AIM Ideas Summit in French Lick.

The Ideas Summit features many speakers, exhibits and workshops in an effort to connect elected officials from across the state and help them to better serve their municipalities.

In addition, Dermody was invited to speak on the American Rescue Plan Panel and share La Porte’s plan for using the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“It was a great experience to not only attend the AIM Ideas Summit, but also to share what La Porte is doing with hundreds of other mayors from across the state,” Dermody said.

“Our plan for using the ARP dollars has been identified as a model for other communities, and we were thrilled to be able to talk about our plan with other elected officials. It is always a privilege to highlight the momentum in our city and show other communities why we are La Porte Proud.”