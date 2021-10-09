The DEA is sponsoring the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” On Saturday, Oct. 23. The initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. The program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

In addition, Americans are now advised that flushing unused medicines down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose both potential safety and health hazards.

Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Locate the State Police post closest to your home or business on the map provided on the State Police website..

To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA.