Valparaiso Community Schools are offering the Holiday Assistance Program again this year to help supplement holiday gifts for families in need.

For those who are experiencing financial need and would like to be considered for this assistance, complete the form for each child you would like to be considered. This program is open to children living in your home who attend Valparaiso Community Schools, in grades K-12, as well as any children who are not yet school-age.

A link to the form can also be found on the Valpo HS 411 Facebook page.