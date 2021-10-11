Unity Foundation of La Porte County is awarding over $330,000 in scholarships to 153 students from 43 different scholarship funds for the 2021-2022 academic year. Since 1992, Unity has awarded over $2.6 million dollars in scholarships to La Porte County students. This year’s recipients represent 10 La Porte County high schools and 46 colleges and universities across the world.
Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President, said, “The Scholarship Committee was delighted with the outstanding quality of our applicants in 2021. This is a testament to our exceptional La Porte County schools, students and parents. It’s especially important to note how these students persevered and pivoted to meet the challenges of the pandemic.”
In lieu of an in-person gathering to celebrate these students, a virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make these scholarships possible will premiere on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page on October 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
“While Unity loves investing in our students, we can only do this because of our forward-thinking and caring donors. It’s these unsung heroes whose scholarship funds provide perpetual support to people they have never met.” said Maggi Spartz, President, Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
Students may apply for scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in January 2022. High school seniors, certificate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available and apply.
Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages over $42 million in assets, administers more than 325 charitable funds, and has distributed more than $22 million through direct grants and scholarships. The Council on Foundations has deemed Unity Foundation in compliance with all Indiana and national ethical and operating standards for community foundations. Unity Foundation’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County now and forever by building permanent endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and, being a catalyst for social and economic vitality. For more information, please visit www.uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.
Alexander Ake
Christine Ake
Zachary Archambault
Laura Bahena
Alexandria Bailey
Eva Barron
Tessa Bauman
Rachel Bellah
Maria Bibian
Kaitlin Bildhauser
Janaya Blakely
June Brault
Amanda Brown
Austin Casto
Chloe Cloutier
Arianna Cooley
Daniel Council
Olivia DeWitt
Breanna Dove
Garrett Eggert
Carley Ellenberger
Emily Evers
Lefteri Fegaras
Mya Fegaras
Katlyn Fine
Laura Fischer
Jordan Forney
Alyssa Foster
Jade Foster
Lukas Fugate
Aviana Garner
Davionne Garrett
Taylor Gertner
Marcus Gray
Aaron Greve
Emily Gushrowski
Kristen Gushrowski
Megan Gushrowski
Nicholas Gushrowski
Kasey Halfacre
Ashley Hannon
Petra Hemphill
Wreese Hemphill
Wrigley Hemphill
Trevor Henckel
Thomas Hertges
Larissa Herzog
Erica Hesters
Nicole Hesters
Jibreel Hoskins
Abigail Huff
Jessica Jara Huizar
Justin Jayasinghe
Erin Johnson
Jennifer Justice
Emily Kasarda
Joel Kelley
Blake Kessler
Gabrielle Kimmel
Jacob Kiser
Anna Kmiecik
Matthew Knouse
Elaina Kobitz
Sydney Kohn
Stephanie Komasinski.
Thomas Komay
Katherine Kovalcik
Michael Lakin
Bailee Laux
Jacqueline Leal
Bayli Lebo
Bailey Lenig
Aranza Leon
Keegan Long
Jada Majied
Adam Manering
Jacob Marsh
Rebecca Marxman
Jillian Matzke
Paige Maudlin
Roziland McCoy
Dalin McCully
Katelyn McIntosh
Josiah Miller
Hannah Misch
Riley Moody
Sydney Moody
Arturo Munoz
Molly Neary
Rory Neary
Payton Neely
Logan Notaro
Elisabeth Novak
Rebekah Novak
Drew Noveroske
Madeleine Nunn
Grace Olah
Janelle O’Neal
Austen Ott
Ryin Ott
Benjamin Patterson
Luke Patterson
Hallee Petri
Jacob Pinkerton
Paige Pizarek
Emily Pontbriand
Sarah Price
Emma Rice
Shelby Riehle
Megan Riley
Makayla Robinson
Caleb Rosa
Katelyn Rudolph
Emily Samuelson
Aldair Sanchez
Savja Santana
Tori Satchwell
Hannah Schoner
Sarah Schoof
Olivia Schroeder
Bethany Schuster
Hannah Schuster
Karah Schutz
Allison Schweller
Mareeya Scully
Leslie Seadorf
Samantha Shei
Jacob Sherrick
Sara Siegmund
Hunter Smith
Sarah Smith
Kaylee Smythe
Sophie Sorg
Micah Spatt
Sydney Starks
Savannah Starr
Nathan Stevenson
Ashleigh Suppinger
Sidney Swanson
Mia Taylor
Bria Thomas
Lia Thomas
Riya Verma
Hannah Walker
Kaylee Welkie
Amanda Werner
Emily Wilmsen
Grace Wyness
Adelaide Young Brust
Andrea Zaknoun
Abigail Zila
Allison Zila
