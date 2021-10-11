Unity Foundation of La Porte County is awarding over $330,000 in scholarships to 153 students from 43 different scholarship funds for the 2021-2022 academic year. Since 1992, Unity has awarded over $2.6 million dollars in scholarships to La Porte County students. This year’s recipients represent 10 La Porte County high schools and 46 colleges and universities across the world.

Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President, said, “The Scholarship Committee was delighted with the outstanding quality of our applicants in 2021. This is a testament to our exceptional La Porte County schools, students and parents. It’s especially important to note how these students persevered and pivoted to meet the challenges of the pandemic.”

In lieu of an in-person gathering to celebrate these students, a virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make these scholarships possible will premiere on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page on October 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

“While Unity loves investing in our students, we can only do this because of our forward-thinking and caring donors. It’s these unsung heroes whose scholarship funds provide perpetual support to people they have never met.” said Maggi Spartz, President, Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

Students may apply for scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in January 2022. High school seniors, certificate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available and apply.

Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages over $42 million in assets, administers more than 325 charitable funds, and has distributed more than $22 million through direct grants and scholarships. The Council on Foundations has deemed Unity Foundation in compliance with all Indiana and national ethical and operating standards for community foundations. Unity Foundation’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County now and forever by building permanent endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and, being a catalyst for social and economic vitality. For more information, please visit www.uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.

Alexander Ake

Christine Ake

Zachary Archambault

Laura Bahena

Alexandria Bailey

Eva Barron

Tessa Bauman

Rachel Bellah

Maria Bibian

Kaitlin Bildhauser

Janaya Blakely

June Brault

Amanda Brown

Austin Casto

Chloe Cloutier

Arianna Cooley

Daniel Council

Olivia DeWitt

Breanna Dove

Garrett Eggert

Carley Ellenberger

Emily Evers

Lefteri Fegaras

Mya Fegaras

Katlyn Fine

Laura Fischer

Jordan Forney

Alyssa Foster

Jade Foster

Lukas Fugate

Aviana Garner

Davionne Garrett

Taylor Gertner

Marcus Gray

Aaron Greve

Emily Gushrowski

Kristen Gushrowski

Megan Gushrowski

Nicholas Gushrowski

Kasey Halfacre

Ashley Hannon

Petra Hemphill

Wreese Hemphill

Wrigley Hemphill

Trevor Henckel

Thomas Hertges

Larissa Herzog

Erica Hesters

Nicole Hesters

Jibreel Hoskins

Abigail Huff

Jessica Jara Huizar

Justin Jayasinghe

Erin Johnson

Jennifer Justice

Emily Kasarda

Joel Kelley

Blake Kessler

Gabrielle Kimmel

Jacob Kiser

Anna Kmiecik

Matthew Knouse

Elaina Kobitz

Sydney Kohn

Stephanie Komasinski.

Thomas Komay

Katherine Kovalcik

Michael Lakin

Bailee Laux

Jacqueline Leal

Bayli Lebo

Bailey Lenig

Aranza Leon

Keegan Long

Jada Majied

Adam Manering

Jacob Marsh

Rebecca Marxman

Jillian Matzke

Paige Maudlin

Roziland McCoy

Dalin McCully

Katelyn McIntosh

Josiah Miller

Hannah Misch

Riley Moody

Sydney Moody

Arturo Munoz

Molly Neary

Rory Neary

Payton Neely

Logan Notaro

Elisabeth Novak

Rebekah Novak

Drew Noveroske

Madeleine Nunn

Grace Olah

Janelle O’Neal

Austen Ott

Ryin Ott

Benjamin Patterson

Luke Patterson

Hallee Petri

Jacob Pinkerton

Paige Pizarek

Emily Pontbriand

Sarah Price

Emma Rice

Shelby Riehle

Megan Riley

Makayla Robinson

Caleb Rosa

Katelyn Rudolph

Emily Samuelson

Aldair Sanchez

Savja Santana

Tori Satchwell

Hannah Schoner

Sarah Schoof

Olivia Schroeder

Bethany Schuster

Hannah Schuster

Karah Schutz

Allison Schweller

Mareeya Scully

Leslie Seadorf

Samantha Shei

Jacob Sherrick

Sara Siegmund

Hunter Smith

Sarah Smith

Kaylee Smythe

Sophie Sorg

Micah Spatt

Sydney Starks

Savannah Starr

Nathan Stevenson

Ashleigh Suppinger

Sidney Swanson

Mia Taylor

Bria Thomas

Lia Thomas

Riya Verma

Hannah Walker

Kaylee Welkie

Amanda Werner

Emily Wilmsen

Grace Wyness

Adelaide Young Brust

Andrea Zaknoun

Abigail Zila

Allison Zila

