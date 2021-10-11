Danny Hogan has joined the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce as their Membership Director. Hogan’s focus in this new role will be to assist the Chamber with recruitment, engagement, and retention of membership. Hogan will also be responsible for organizing and managing the ambassador committee for the chamber which is an essential group of volunteers who engage with members and businesses.

“We are thrilled to add Danny to our team here at the Chamber,” stated Chamber president, Katie Eaton, “Danny has served as a volunteer for the Chamber and is passionate about serving our members.” Hogan served the Chamber as a committee member of their young professional group, Lakefront Career Network, with his most recent role being Co-chair for that committee. Danny has also served on the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee.

Hogan spent summers in the Michigan City area during his childhood and moved here full time in 2016. “I am excited to join the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in this new role,” said Hogan. “I have always thought it important to be involved in your community to make it a better place to live, work, and play. I look forward to meeting with members and businesses.”

Hogan comes to the Chamber with 4 years of banking and financial experience in mortgage loans and credit analysis. Hogan is a graduate of Loyola Academy and attended Providence College where he received a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies and later his master’s in business administration. Hogan is a 2021 graduate of Leadership La Porte County and has recently joined their board of directors. Hogan also serves as a member of Dunebrook’s development committee. When outside of the office, Danny spends most of his time outdoors either on the beach, on the golf course, or exploring new areas with friends and family.