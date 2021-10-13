Michigan City trick-or-treat is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is reminding residents to proceed with trick-or-treat in a safe manner. They Mayor’s Office is asking parents to take extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

The Mayor’s office recommends following all COVID safety protocols including the use of masks and social distancing. They also stated that parents should accompany children while trick-or-treating and should adhere to the guidelines of visiting only homes that have porch lights turned on, staying together in small groups, wearing highly visible clothing, walking on sidewalks and not on the roadway, being cognizant of crossing the sidewalks and not in the roadway and taking a flashlight to allow for better visibility.