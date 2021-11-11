The annual Love Lights Tree Blessing on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Franciscan Health Michigan City offers the opportunity to honor a loved one while supporting the community.

This year’s ceremony, Love Lights Shine Again, will take place beginning at 4PM in the hospital lobby. This annual event allows community members to honor loved ones during the holiday season. Families make $3 donations, which benefit Franciscan Health Michigan City’s mission and community outreach activities.

The ceremony will begin with special music at 4PM, followed by prayers and Christmas carols at 5PM and culminates with the lighting of the Love Lights.

For more information, or to complete a form to honor a loved one, contact Jeremiah Mellen at Jeremiah.Mellen@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 877-1421. Forms are due by Dec. 1.