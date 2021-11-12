The body of a 1-year-old child was recovered from a pond in Hammond on Thursday.

Indiana State Police were dispatched to the area of I-80 and the Kennedy Avenue ramp Thursday afternoon for a report of a person in a retention pond. The pond is located on the south side of the ramp from I-80 eastbound to northbound Kennedy Avenue. When troopers arrived at the scene, they spoke to a construction worker who showed them what appeared to be a body in the retention pond. The Hammond Fire Department also arrived on scene and immediately entered the water, removing the body from the pond.

A positive identification of the deceased was made by the Lake County Coroner. The deceased is 1-year-old Jaclyn Angel Dobbs, from Deerfield, Illinois. The family was notified. The investigation into the cause of death continues as an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.