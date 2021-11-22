Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen and the Allen Law Group donated Thanksgiving Day meals to 1,200 Northwest Indiana households, a tradition they have held for decades.

Meals were distributed on Sunday, November 21 to families, individuals and area nonprofits. The event was coordinated by United Way of Northwest Indiana staff with assistance from more than 80 volunteers.

“Thanksgiving should be a joyous time for everyone. But sometimes good people face real hardship, especially during these difficult times,” said Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen. “We’re blessed to be in a position to lend a helping hand so that vulnerable families can enjoy a wonderful holiday meal together. And, we couldn’t do it without the capable help of United Way.”

Each meal contained a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a whole pie. For more information about United Way of Northwest Indiana community programs, visit unitedwaynwi.org.

***

For more than 50 years, United Way has been serving Northwest Indiana residents in need with more than 70 health, education and financial stability programs. In 2020, United Way provided more than $4 million to support a vast network of social services to meet resident needs. To learn more about United Way of Northwest Indiana, visit unitedwaynwi.org.