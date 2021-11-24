The Michigan City Festival of Lights Celebration will take place on Dec. 4 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Senior Center in Washington Park.

There will be a cash bar, live music by Pointing Fingers Band , and a chili challenge where Michigan City Police and Fire Departments will face off, as well as a “Service Club Showdown.” A five dollar donation to Meals on Wheels is needed to sample the chili and vote. The admission fee to enter the celebration at the Senior center is one unwrapped toy donation.

Also on Dec. 4 will be the Snowflake Parade at 4 p.m. on Franklin Street from 9th to 4th Street. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place following the parade at the Michigan City Public Library.

Santa will be at the Santa House in Washington Park near the Port Authority. Kids can drop off their wish list to Santa from 6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. Parents can drive by with their kids and there is no need to get out of the car.