On November 29, 2021, at approximately 10:00am, LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center dispatched Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Shift One to a bank alarm at 515 Franklin St (Horizon Bank). Officers responded to the area and immediately spoke with witnesses involved in the event.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect had received an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled on foot prior to officer’s arrival. Officers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description of the suspect involved near 6th St and Washington St. The subject was detained and evidence from the robbery was discovered. Officers and Detectives on scene continued to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected. Probable cause was established and 52-year-old Paul Farkas of Hobart, was taken into custody and charged with Robbery Level 5 Felony.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Officer Patrick Lewis at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1000 or at plewis@emichigancity.com.

Other first responders who assisted with this incident were Sgt. Willie Henderson, Officer Patrick Lewis, Officer Zanda Chavez, Lieutenant Jeff Piotrowski, Detective Mark Galetti, Detective Arwen LaMotte, Corporal Kay Pliske, Corporal Melissa Sopher, Lieutenant Anna Painter, Officer Douglas Balon, Asst. Chief Marty Corley, Asst. Chief Jillian Ashley, and LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.

