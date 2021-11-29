Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its fall commencement ceremonies in-person, with appropriate health and safety protocols, on Saturday, Dec. 11, at its Westville campus.

A total of 995 candidates are eligible to receive degrees during the two commencement ceremonies, including one doctorate degree candidate, 218 master’s degree recipients and 776 earning undergraduate degrees.

Purdue Northwest will hold ceremonies on its Westville campus on Dec. 11 in the H.D. Kesling Gymnasium inside the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex. Graduates in the College of Business, College of Engineering and Sciences, and College of Technology will participate in the 11 a.m. (Central) ceremony. Graduates in the College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences and the College of Nursing will receive degrees at 3 p.m. (Central).

The keynote speaker for both ceremonies will be Tom Dermody, mayor of the City of La Porte, Ind. Dermody served five terms in the Indiana House of Representatives (2006-2016) and was elected to his first term as mayor in 2019. His stated goals are to grow the city’s tax base, improve every aspect of the quality of life for the community and create an atmosphere that is attractive to economic development.

Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon will present a Chancellor’s Medallion to the graduating seniors with the highest grade point average from each college. Other distinguished baccalaureate degree candidates also will be recognized.

In-person attendance at the ceremonies will be limited to ticketed attendees. All attendees will be required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.pnw.edu/commencement-live.