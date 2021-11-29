Saturday morning at 6:43 AM, deputies were summoned to the area of US 35 and CR 400 North, rural Center Township, reference a crash. Sergeant James Lear was the first to arrive on scene and confirmed the driver of the vehicle was deceased. The initial crash investigation completed by Deputy Bobby Greer and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A red 2002 Ford Focus had been traveling southbound on US 35. For an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the double yellow line, traveled into the northbound lane, began to lose control and drove back into and across both of the southbound lanes of travel. The vehicle left the west side of US 35 and collided with a mailbox and garbage container. The vehicle continued traveling off roadway and collided with two trees before coming to rest against a utility pole.

The driver (lone occupant) was identified as Anthony A. ROSA (35 YOA) of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Toxicology test results are pending.

Assisting: Captain Dallas Smythe, Deputy Scott Lanoue, La Porte Police Department, Center Township Volunteer Fire Department, Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office, Cloverleaf Towing