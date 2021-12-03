The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a virtual job fair featuring four long-term care providers that are hiring statewide.

Select long-term care providers will be participating in the job fair that will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Human resources professionals from each company will discuss the qualifications needed, pay and benefits, and how to apply for current job openings. They are actively hiring administrators, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, personal care attendants, certified nursing assistants, dietary managers and more.

Individuals who are interested in the virtual job fair but unable to attend should still register, as all registrants will receive a link to the recording.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.