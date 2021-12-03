EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse recently joined other industry leaders to learn about the latest in economic development strategies.

He completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership executive education program and was awarded the Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate.

“It is vital to stay on top of best practices and the latest trends in the economic development arena while connecting with economic development leaders from across the country,” Hulse said. “The program really delved into the future of leading a successful economic development strategy, and I am honored to bring this back to Michigan City as we continue to build momentum.”

AEDL is a collaboration between four universities: Clemson University, The University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University and the University of New Mexico. The program focuses on cultivating key skills that are central to planning strategies. Program topics include: communications, navigating today’s media world; marketing and branding; relevance and value proposition after Covid, personal and professional leadership, urban and rural areas, site selection and recruiting.

The AEDL accepts mid and senior-level practitioners from across the U.S.