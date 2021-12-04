Purdue University Northwest (PNW) gained approval from the Purdue University Board of Trustees to offer a Doctor of Technology degree.

PNW plans to welcome its first students in the program beginning in 2022-2023, pending approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission.

The program will be the second doctoral degree offered by PNW, joining the Doctorate of Nursing Practice that has graduated nine students since 2015. All of the DNP graduates are employed as leaders in nursing, with some practicing in primary care or specialty care settings and others engaged in nursing education.

The professional practice degree program will provide vital transformative science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. The program will benefit individuals who are interested in expanding and applying knowledge and research to solve practice-based problems in technology and society.