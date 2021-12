The Porter County Health Department will conduct COVID testing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at the Porter County Expo in Valparaiso. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you are in Portage, COVID testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Old Trustees Office on Airport Road, just north of Route 6. Walk-ins are also welcome at that location.