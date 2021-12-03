Mayor Duane Parry Thursday announced that he has finalized the structure of a committee that will review proposed uses of the ARPA funds Michigan City has been awarded.

The mayor’s office says the ARPA Committee will be comprised of nine voting members and one non-voting member. The breakdown of the committee members will be three representing the Administration, three representing the City Council, one representing Michigan City Economic Development Corporation (EDCMC), one representing the Redevelopment Commission (RDC), one representing Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, small business, and non-profit organizations, and one representing the Controller’s Office (Non-voting).

Specifically, the ARPA Committee will consist of Michigan City Fire Chief Douglas Legault, Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell, and Mayor Duane Parry representing the Administration.

Representing the Michigan City Council will be members Bryant Dabney (1st Ward), Angie Nelson Deuitch (At-Large) and Dalia Zygas (At-Large).

Rounding off the committee will be Economic Development Director Clarence Hulse representing EDCMC, Michigan City Planning and Inspection Director Skyler York representing the RDC, Horizon Bank Chief Executive Officer Craig Dwight representing the Chamber of Commerce, small business and non-profit organizations, and Yvonne Hoffmaster representing the Michigan City Controller’s Office.

The ARPA Committee will begin meeting to review and prioritize proposed uses of Michigan City’s ARPA funds immediately after the Administration and City Council complete a list of proposed uses.