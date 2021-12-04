The LaPorte County Health Department gave a COVID update on Friday and provided resources and information on testing and vaccines.

“The FDA has issued an extension of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allowing the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 5 years of age and older. The La Porte County Health Department is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at 1007 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN. No appointment is necessary. La Porte County is again designated as ORANGE this week.

Total positive cases for La Porte County: 17,749

Total La Porte County COVID Deaths: 265 (1 reported this week)”

The Indiana Department of Health will have a mobile COVID-19 drive thru testing site at the Wanatah Library on Wednesday Dec. 8 – Saturday Dec. 11 from 12-8pm. Vaccines will also be offered inside the library on the same dates from 12-7 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, J and J, as well as Pfizer pediatric doses will be available. No appointments are necessary.

The LaPorte County Health Department provided the following information on booster shots:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded its Emergency Use Authorization to include Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued recommendations. The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to fully vaccinated individuals who previously received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

o People age 65 years and older and adults 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions.

o Residents age 18 years of older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot because residents in long-term care settings live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.

o People ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.

o People age 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

La Porte County Health Department Vaccine clinic is located at 1007 Lincolnway in La Porte at the old La Porte Hospital Lobby. Clinic hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No appointment is required. If you would like to schedule an appointment you can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or call 219-326-6808 ext 7101.

To locate additional vaccine clinics, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Visit www.ourshotlpc.com for even more information, videos, and locations for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.