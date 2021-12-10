The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting severe storms today through Saturday that has the potential to produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross stands ready to assist communities that may be impacted by the storms.
Here are tips to plan and prepare for severe weather:
Prepare an emergency kit. Items that should be in the kit can be found here.
Develop a communications plan with family and friends
Have a way to receive emergency alerts. Download the Red Cross Emergency app
Know the difference between a watch and a warning. Details on watches and warnings are here.
Make an emergency plan. Learn how to make a plan here.
The Red Cross stands ready to respond to disasters that might displace families. Local Red Cross volunteers provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and recovery help to guide them through their next steps. During COVID-19, volunteers can deliver certain support virtually by working with the local fire department and emergency management to connect with affected residents by phone or video call. To learn more about becoming a Disaster Action Team volunteer, visit redcross.org/dat.