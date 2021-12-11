Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell has requested the Indiana State Police investigate a crash that occurred during a police pursuit Friday afternoon that resulted in injuries.

The crash occurred at 10th and Pine St. LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department were on scene and the injured parties were immediately transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Sergeant Steve Forker said Friday evening that “additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.”

The public can contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or they can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.