The La Porte County Health Department is letting the public know that the CDC has issued booster eligibility guidance for ages 16-17.

“Based on those recommendations, the Indiana Department of Health supports the administration of booster doses to individuals who attest to meeting CDC guidelines as outlined below.

• 16 and older and completed their primary vaccination series of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.

• 18 and older and completed their primary vaccination series of Moderna at least 6 months ago or completed their primary vaccination of Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago.”

Teens 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster. Individuals 18 and older may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

The health department added that, “Some people may have had a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”