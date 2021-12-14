The Porter County Sheriff’s Police are investigating what appears to be the double-fatal shooting of two men in Center Township on Sunday, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

As of Monday, Neither of the two have been identified.

The Town of Chesterton is reporting that according to police, at 11:02 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Grandview Ave.

According to the post police said, “The two deceased subjects are the only persons involved in this incident. The investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.”