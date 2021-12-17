La Porte County Republican Party Chairman Allen Stevens is calling on the La Porte County Commissioners to take the once-a-decade opportunity before them and redistrict the Commission districts into a North District, a Central District, and a South District. According to Stevens, such a redistricting move would provide better representation for the rural areas of La Porte County.

Stevens had the following to say: “More often than not over the last 20 years we have had 2 out of the 3 Commissioners from Michigan City”. Stevens added, “La Porte County is 613 square miles and centering all of the control in the 20 square miles that is Michigan City is not fair and is not in the best interest of the rest of the county. Now is the time to undo the gerrymandering that has made it possible to have 2 out of the 3 Commissioners from Michigan City”.

State, county, and local governments are charged by statute with making changes to election precincts and districts every ten years following the results of the US Census. Stevens brought his concerns before the La Porte County Commission at its December 15th meeting. Commission President Mrozinski and Vice President Haney expressed their support for changes to the Commission districts to better represent the rural areas of the county.

At the Commissioners’ request, the La Porte County Clerk submitted draft Commission district maps to the Commission on the morning of December 16. The deadline for approval of any changes to districts is December 31 and would require a special meeting of the Commissioners to be called.

Stevens concluded, “Our friends to the west in Porter County have switched to North, Central, and South Commission districts to better represent their residents. I am calling upon our three Commissioners to step up and do the right thing, undo the current gerrymandering, and adopt Commission districts that provide fair and equitable representation for the people of La Porte County.”