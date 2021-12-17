As another year comes to an end, I am saying thank you to the people who keep healthcare moving forward in Northwest Indiana

Top of mind for me is a thank you to the outstanding members of our team across Northwest Health. They are the foundation of our ability to deliver safe, quality healthcare and they continue going above and beyond in this second year of the pandemic. They attend to the ebb and flow of patient surges and adjust to ever-changing guidelines. Currently, our hospitals are experiencing the largest surge of COVID-19 patients to date. And our team members are there for our communities, delivering care with compassion and doing what needs to be done for their patients. They are heroes. Every day. Compassionate caring is their calling.

Thank you to our medical staff. We are blessed to have a breadth of talented primary care and outstanding specialty physicians practicing throughout the region. Our medical staff works tirelessly to be available for their patients, and they are committed to serve our community. Thanks to them, highly specialized care from cancer treatments to complex GI cases to advanced heart disease can be treated right here in the Northwest Indiana which means patients do not need to drive to Chicago for care. We are fortunate to work alongside you. Emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice, home health and other local health care organizations play a critical role in the continuum of medical services. We say thank you for all that you do in caring for our citizens.

Most important – thank you to our patients for the trust you place in us. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones. You are our focus and you continue to motivate us. It is a privilege to help you get well and live healthier. Thank you for choosing us to be part of your healthcare team.