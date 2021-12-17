The FDA has issued an extension of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allowing the use of Pfizer.

COVID – 19 vaccine in individuals 5 years of age and older. The La Porte County Health Department is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at our COVID- 19 Vaccine Clinic located at 1007 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN.

No appointment is necessary.

Pfizer B oosters are now approved for teens 16 – 17 years old.

La Porte County is again designated as RED this week.

Total positive cases for La Porte County: 18,471 public cases

Total La Porte County C OVID Deaths: 280 (7 reported this week)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded its Emergency Use Authorization to include Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued recommendations. The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to fully vaccinated individuals who previously received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

La Porte County Health Department Vaccine clinic is located at 1007 Lincolnway in La Porte at the old La Porte Hospital Lobby. Starting the week of 9/20/21, clinic hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-3pm. No appointment required. If you would like to schedule an appointment you can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov , call 211, or call 219-326-6808 ext 7101.

To locate additional vaccine clinics, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211.