Drop $20 on the 20th

The mayors from Michigan City and La Porte will battle it out on Monday as they compete for the title of “Bell Ringing Champion,” and raise funds for The Salvation Army in their respective cities.

On Dec. 20, Mayor Duane Parry of Michigan City will be ringing a bell at Al’s Supermarket, 3535 Franklin St., from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. to raise money for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. Meanwhile, Mayor Tom Dermody of La Porte will be ringing at Kroger, 55 Pine Lake Ave., for The Salvation Army of La Porte from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In this “Battle of the Mayors,” each mayor will staff his respective kettle with family and friends in hopes of raising the most money. Bragging rights from last year’s battle belong to Mayor Dermody, who raised $9,990 for La Porte.

The cities of Michigan City and La Porte are asking their communities to rally behind Parry and Dermody on Monday, as the much-needed funds will support programs and services offered in both Michigan City and La Porte, including food pantries, weekend backpack feeding programs, summer camp and Pathway of Hope case management.

This event comes at a critical time for The Salvation Army Christmas Campaigns.

“It’s the last big fundraising push for the season, and we hope Michigan City can come out and drop $20 on the 20th,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “The funds raised through the annual Christmas Campaign provide services for the following year.”

As of Friday, and with just one week left until Christmas, the Michigan City location had raised 67 percent of its $210,000 goal.

“We are so grateful for Mayor Parry and Mayor Dermody for taking time out of their day to help support our campaigns,” Simmons said. “It’s been another challenging year for all of us, and we appreciate the help we have received from our communities.”

Those interested in volunteering to ring a bell for The Salvation Army can sign up to ring in Michigan City or La Porte at www.RegisterToRing.com. Red kettles will be out until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.