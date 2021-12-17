Four alumni of Michigan City High School returned to MCHS on Thursday to share their college experience, advice, wisdom, and tips with another generation of Wolves – specifically speaking with juniors and seniors in the MCHS Early College Program.

All four of the guest speakers were once enrolled in the Early College Program, which focuses on preparing MCHS students for college and careers through personal attention and classes that result in both high school and college credits.

More information about Michigan City High School’s Early College program is available by visiting www.EducateMC.net/earlycollege.