Mayor Duane Perry of Michigan City made an executive order Wednesday to adjust salaried positions biweekly wages of salaried city employees to reflect the 27 pay periods for the city for 2021.

According to the order, wages for salaried positions were originally calculated based on 26 pay periods as opposed to the 27 actual pay periods.

The bottom of the order states that “1 I.C. 36-4-7-3 only applies to appointive officers, deputies, and employee of the city. I.C. 36-4-7-2(c) states that “the compensation of an elected city officer may not be changed in year for which it is fixed…,” thus, elected City officials are not included in this Executive Order.”