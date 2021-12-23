Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is welcoming Samantha Bean as their new marketing manager.

Samantha is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington, where she double majored in journalism and communications. Most recently a member of Franciscan Health’s marketing department, she brings 10 years of marketing and communications experience to LCA. Lubeznik says that with a strong background in graphic design, writing, public relations and project management, Samantha will give a fresh approach to interactions with local communities; marketing exhibitions, education and events; and LCA’s branding. In addition, she will oversee the efforts of the front desk and Gallery Shop staff.

Lubeznik also says that Samantha was born and raised in Northwest Indiana and has always had a passion for the arts, in all its forms. She grew up drawing, dancing, singing and participating in all aspects of theater. They added that every now and then, you can find Samantha on stage or backstage at one of the surrounding community theaters.