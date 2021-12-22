The Valparaiso Police Department investigated a vehicle crash Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 30 and Hayes Leonard Road.

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 and southbound travel onto Hayes Leonard Road were closed for several hours for investigation. Police responded to the area at around 8:30 a.m. locating the two-vehicle crash, with one vehicle being a semi-truck. Police said Wednesday that there had been one serious injury reported, with the party being transported from the scene to a medical flight location.

