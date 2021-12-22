On Saturday June 12th 2021 at approximately 9:13 pm Deputy Marshal Jason Yagelski responded to the Green Acres Trailer Park located at 800 State road 212 to assist the Michigan City Police Department with a drug overdose. Just prior to his arrival the LaPorte County E-911 Dispatcher advised that the victim was believed to not be breathing. Upon arrival, Deputy Yagelski was greeted by the victim’s mother who led Deputy Yagelski to the bathroom. There he located the victim who was lying on her side wedged between the toilet and bathroom vanity. The initial assessment found that she had a very weak pulse, shallow breathing, and a laceration to the head from falling into the vanity. The victim was not responsive and was unconscious. The mother informed Deputy Yagelski that her daughter struggles with a heroin addiction and takes suboxone to assist with withdrawals. After quickly accessing the unresponsive victim Deputy Yagelski through his training and experience administered one dose of Narcan (Naloxone) Nasal Spray to the left nostril. At which time the victims breathing and pulse somewhat improved, however she was still unresponsive. Realizing the first dose was not fully assisting the victim, Deputy Yagelski administered a second dose of Narcan into the right nostril. The victim now

started to awake and became alert and began speaking with the emergency responders. LaPorte County EMS personnel arrived on scene and transported the victim to Franciscan Hospital for additional treatment. Deputy Jason Yagelski’s actions played a significant role in saving the victim from a potentially fatal overdose death and are in keeping with the highest standards of the Long Beach Police Department. For his actions, Deputy Jason Yagelski was awarded the department Life Saving Award.

On Friday July 23rd 2021 at 7:43 am the Deputy Marshal Tobin Babcock, Long Beach Fire Department, Trail Creek Police Department, and LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the intersection of Chastleton Drive and Lakeshore Drive reference a personal injury accident. Within one minute of the dispatched call Long Beach Deputy Marshal Tobin Babcock and Chief Mark Swistek arrived on scene. The witnesses at the scene advised that a female driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 SUV drove off Lakeshore Drive into Lake Michigan. As the Officers looked to the lake, they discovered the vehicle was partially submerged in Lake Michigan and was drifting further into the water. Deputy Babcock and Chief Swistek entered the water and made their way to the vehicle. The 33-year-old female driver was conscious and uncooperative with both officers while refusing to unlock the vehicle. As the vehicle continued to drift into deeper water Deputy Babcock held onto the vehicle while Chief Swistek utilized a hammer to break out the passenger side window. As they were attempting to open the door to rescue the female she was yelling “let me go” and was struggling with both officers while they were attempting to pull her from the vehicle. Both officers eventually freed her from the vehicle as she continued to forcibly resist. The female driver was then transferred to the Long Beach Fire Department first responders and EMS personnel for medical treatment. After the rescue Deputy Babcock discovered through the LaPorte County E911 dispatch center that an “attempt to locate” was sent out by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department concerning a suicidal female driving a white Mazda CX5 who abandoned her ten-year-old daughter earlier in the morning along the roadside in Porter County. Prior to leaving her daughter in Porter County she made remarks of “going to heaven”. It was confirmed that this was the same individual who drove into Lake Michigan. Deputy Tobin Babcock’s actions played a significant role in saving the victim from committing suicide and are in keeping with the highest standards of the Long Beach Police Department. For his actions, Deputy Babcock was awarded the department Life Saving Award.

Chief Marshal Mark Swistek would like to commend both Deputy Babcock and Deputy Yagelski for their life-saving efforts during these critical incidents. Additionally, we appreciate and recognize the efforts of Chief Deputy Marshal James Schooley, Deputy Mitchell Sightes, and our Reserve and part-time Deputies who serve the Long Beach community throughout the year in a professional manner with the utmost integrity, dedication and professionalism during the performance of their Law Enforcement duties. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!