The La Porte County Family YMCA is calling all families with youth in grades 7-12th to be a part of their free Welcome Night on Jan. 18.

The La Porte County Family YMCA is launching their new Youth and Government Teen Program. This is open to members and non-members, but space is limited so they ask that participants limit the number of people attending to up to 3 people per family.

RSVP by emailing Iesha Grove at iesha@indianaymcas.org.

Additional details are located on the flier for this story.