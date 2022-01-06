The Michigan City High School Student Council presented the official traveling trophy to students and staff at Knapp Elementary School on Wednesday. After a final tally of results, Knapp collected the most food per student in the annual Food Drive hosted by the MCHS Student Council.

This district-wide food drive is organized by the Student Council every year as a community service effort, and every school in the district participates. This year, the 11 MCAS schools collected more than 4 tons of food, in total. Knapp collected the most at 2,684 pounds of food (or 7.12 pounds per student).

All food collected in this drive was donated to The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry.