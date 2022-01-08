The Engineering & Technical Education classrooms at Portage High School will be receiving a makeover thanks to a grant in the amount of $1000,000 from the City of Portage Redevelopment Commission.

The grant will outfit the PHS Manufacturing Lab, Construction Lab, and STEM Multi-Lab. Upgrades to the labs include tools, machinery, and technology to benefit the manufacturing, construction, Project Lead the Way, engineering, computer integrated manufacturing, industrial technology, advanced manufacturing, and automation and robotics pathways and courses.

There are 1,700 students enrolled in these courses in grades 6-12.

Additional details and information can be found on the Portage Township Schools website.