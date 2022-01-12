Governor Eric Holcomb addressed a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday as he delivered his 2022 State of the State Address.

The Governor’s progress report celebrated accomplishments and focused on next steps to enhance the quality of life for all Hoosiers by strengthening the economy, reskilling the workforce and expanding the state’s infrastructure.

The Governor’s Office released a statement with highlights including:

The 2021 state fiscal year closed with $3.9 billion in reserves resulting in an automatic taxpayer refund and reduction of pension obligations.

The Governor reported the state is experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in 21 years at 3%, and more Hoosiers are working today than before the pandemic.

Holcomb recognized the two-year battle against COVID-19 and the toll on our healthcare system. He took time to thank healthcare providers for their commitment to caring for Hoosiers and to the 3.5 million people who are vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19.