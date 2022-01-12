A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a police investigation into a Christmas Eve shooting in Michigan City.

On Christmas Eve just before 3:40 pm, police began to hear gunfire in the area of 10th and Wabash St. While on their way to the area, dispatch advised the officers that they were receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area of West 11th Street and Wabash Street. Police and other first responders found 20-year-old London Long lying on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street just north of West 11th Street. Long was determined to be deceased upon their arrival.

Detectives continued to speak with witnesses, search for video surveillance and collect/process evidence from this case investigation to identify any suspect(s) from this investigation.

The investigation was turned over to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for review and charges were filed against 24-year-old, Mark Anthony Wright Jr. for Murder.

On Friday Jan. 7, officers located and arrested Wright in connection with the homicide of London Long. Wright is also charged with carrying a handgun without a license, and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.