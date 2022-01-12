Indiana State Police are looking for a carjacking suspect after a carjacking that occurred on I-65 in Lake County this past weekend.

On Saturday, at around 12:15 a.m. troopers responded to a rollover crash on I-65 northbound lanes at the 254 mile-marker, north of U.S. 30. While troopers were responding to the scene, they received information that a good Samaritan who had stopped to assist the driver, had been carjacked.

Troopers quickly located the vehicle that was carjacked but were unaware that the victim was driving the vehicle while the suspect was in the passenger seat. A pursuit was initiated, and the troopers followed the vehicle into Illinois where the vehicle made a sudden stop on I-94 at 115th Street in Cook County. The driver exited the vehicle and immediately laid on the ground.

As officers were learning from the driver that the suspect was still in the van, the driver’s door suddenly closed, and the vehicle sped away. Officers attempted to pursue the van again, however they lost sight of it. It was later recovered abandoned two miles away from 115th St. Investigators also later recovered a .22 Sterling Arms handgun from inside the wrecked Chrysler 300.

It was determined that the suspect is Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins. Police describe Brown-Watkins as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches, 230 pounds, and has reported residences in both Lafayette, IN, and Chicago, IL. Brown-Watkins is to be considered armed and dangerous. Warrants for Mr. Brown-Watkins have been issued for kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle, armed robbery, auto theft, pointing a firearm, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Anyone with information on Mr. Brown-Watkins’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 877-226-1026.