Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced Tuesday that La Porte County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.

The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.

The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the La Porte County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.

According to Earnie Holtrey, Project Manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, La Porte County is the first Broadband Ready Community certified in 2022.

For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.