Michigan City Area Schools released the following statement on Tuesday night regarding new guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine:

“Dear MCAS Staff and Families:

Tonight our School Board approved an update to our district’s COVID-19 Response Plan. This update ensures that our plan is aligned with the most recent recommendations of the Indiana Department of Health. It also aims to minimize the time that students and staff must miss school due to isolation and quarantine.

There are two important changes to our procedures, based on this update:

ISOLATION

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be directed to stay home for 5 days. They may return to school on Day 6 if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are improving. They must continue to wear a mask at all times days 6-10, including outdoors and during extracurricular activities. If your child is currently in isolation and has fulfilled the five days, you may send them back to school effective immediately, as long as they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are improving.

QUARANTINE

We will no longer be directing students or staff to quarantine if they are identified as close contacts IN THE SCHOOL SETTING. We will continue to notify close contacts, however, and will recommend that they watch for symptoms. If your child has previously been directed to quarantine by the school and is currently out, you may send them back to school effective immediately, as long as they are asymptomatic.

In cases where a COVID exposure occurs OUTSIDE OF THE SCHOOL SETTING (including at home), we will require a 5-day quarantine for those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. As was the case previously, fully vaccinated individuals, as long as they have no symptoms, can attend school.

If you have questions about a specific situation concerning your child, please contact your child’s school.

Visit our website at http://educateMC.net/COVID to read the updated plan, and for other important COVID resources.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to keep our schools safe and healthy environments for learning!

Sincerely,

Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins

Superintendent

P.S. Vaccination continues to be an important tool in keeping our schools and community safe! Next Thursday (January 20), MCAS will partner with HealthLinc for another COVID Vaccine Clinic. This will be held at Joy Elementary school from 3:15-6:15pm. Pfizer vaccine and boosters will be available for ages 5 and over. Appointments are recommended (call 219-872-6200 ext. 3400 to schedule), although walk-ins will also be accepted.”