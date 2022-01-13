For the fifth year, the Cardinal Flahiff Chapter of the National Honor Society from Andrean High School raised money to benefit breast cancer patients.

“Annually, Andrean’s National Honor Society members participate in a community engagement project to support breast cancer research and treatment. NHS members design and sell a sweatshirt in which the proceeds are donated to the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center. The “Stronger Together” sweatshirt was a huge success and Andrean’s NHS was able to donate $1900,” said NHS Sponsor Dr. Melissa Miller.

Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center Nurse Navigator Joan Filipowski said the donation will help women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer obtain transportation to their appointments and assist them with groceries and other financial burdens.

Other members of the community can supplement the efforts of Andrean’s students and donate to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s cancer care programs by going online at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/programs/cancer-care or by calling (219) 661-3401.