Indiana State Police say Wednesday there was one fatality after a Freightliner crash on I-94 in LaPorte County.

A trooper was dispatched around 2:24 a.m., to a single vehicle crash located on I-94 eastbound at the 44.9 mile-marker. Initial investigation by the trooper showed that the vehicle, a 2020 Freightliner tractor pulling one trailer, had left the lanes of travel and struck the outside guardrail. After striking the guardrail, the vehicle then drove off the shoulder and into the right ditch where the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver of the semi, 59 year-old Daniel Ray Clark, of Marshall, Michigan was found unresponsive and transported to Franciscan Health in Michigan City where he was declared deceased. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted by the LaPorte County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

The right lane of the roadway was closed for 1.5 hours for crash investigation and cleanup.